Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Sells 167,095 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $5,268,388.12.

On Monday, July 11th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 26,627 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $5,891,490.02.

On Thursday, July 7th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 3,007 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.00, for a total transaction of $664,547.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,781 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $393,975.01.

On Friday, July 1st, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total transaction of $34,096,751.22.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42.

On Monday, June 27th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24.

Hershey Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE HSY opened at $228.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.10. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.96. The company has a market capitalization of $346.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

