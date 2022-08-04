Insider Selling: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells $1,900,000.00 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $77.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.08.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $49,357,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 68,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

