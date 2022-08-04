Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Sells $37,730,000.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating) major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 2,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $37,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,168,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,992,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Investment Dining G also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 27th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $5,021,816.32.
  • On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Investment Dining G sold 548,352 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $8,121,093.12.
  • On Thursday, May 26th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $51,228,000.00.
  • On Thursday, May 19th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00.
  • On Monday, May 16th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $13,511,709.44.
  • On Thursday, May 12th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

