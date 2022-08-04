Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Sells $37,730,000.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 2,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $37,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,168,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,992,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Investment Dining G also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $5,021,816.32.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Investment Dining G sold 548,352 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $8,121,093.12.

On Thursday, May 26th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $51,228,000.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $13,511,709.44.

On Thursday, May 12th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.