International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,500 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 251,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
ICAGY stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.92.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.57). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 536.17% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.
