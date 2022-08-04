International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,500 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 251,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

ICAGY stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.92.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.57). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 536.17% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.25 ($1.29) to €1.30 ($1.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 196 ($2.40) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Stories

