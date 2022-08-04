International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 239.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $790,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $628,809,000 after buying an additional 818,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after buying an additional 737,780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 783,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after buying an additional 556,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after buying an additional 442,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $126.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Read More

