International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Up 9.6%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.50. 132,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,745,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

