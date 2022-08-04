Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 454.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYU opened at $120.37 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $102.19 and a 52 week high of $126.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.53.

