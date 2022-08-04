Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,277 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 367% compared to the average volume of 488 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

