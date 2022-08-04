iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $8.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 16.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,299 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 217,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 53,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,095,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Trading Up 5.3 %

IQ stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.72. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iQIYI will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.