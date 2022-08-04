ironSource (NYSE:IS) Shares Up 9.9%

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.23. 1,939,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 25,416,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IS. KeyCorp began coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson set a $6.30 price target on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

ironSource Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ironSource

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $189.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.55 million. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ironSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ironSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ironSource by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of ironSource by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

