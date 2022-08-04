iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 30,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 54,500 shares.The stock last traded at $44.55 and had previously closed at $44.36.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDY. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.