iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 496,046 shares.The stock last traded at $42.78 and had previously closed at $43.22.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $92,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

