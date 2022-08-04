IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 169.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 140.2% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth about $283,000.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

IVERIC bio stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.51. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

Insider Activity

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ISEE. Bank of America began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

