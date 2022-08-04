James E. Heppelmann Sells 5,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $612,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,956,210.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $121.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $137.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,426,000 after purchasing an additional 238,059 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,019 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PTC by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,378,000 after acquiring an additional 170,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PTC by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,102 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

