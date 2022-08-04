Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

JREIF stock opened at $4,420.25 on Thursday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $4,420.00 and a twelve month high of $4,900.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,660.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5,186.15.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

