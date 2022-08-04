Jean Francois Roche Sells 46,898 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

