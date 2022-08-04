Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Performance

JROOF stock opened at 0.32 on Thursday. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.39.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

