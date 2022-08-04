Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Performance
JROOF stock opened at 0.32 on Thursday. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.39.
About Jericho Energy Ventures
