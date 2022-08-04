K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives C$44.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.63.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Activity at K-Bro Linen

In related news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total transaction of C$26,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,609.60.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE KBL opened at C$32.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.92. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$29.60 and a twelve month high of C$43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.16 million. Research analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.55%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

