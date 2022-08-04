KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 201.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,407 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,574,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $208.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

