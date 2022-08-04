KBC Group NV Has $17.02 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 365.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,072 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,442 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $17,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $220.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.49 and a 200-day moving average of $239.02.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.53%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.35.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

