KBC Group NV Trims Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449,638 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $271,422,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $26,468,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $20,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $59.01 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

