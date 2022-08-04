KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Nordson worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN opened at $230.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.87. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

