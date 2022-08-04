Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “maintains” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

NYSE KMPR opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. Kemper has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason N. Gorevic bought 3,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,977. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,864,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 465,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Kemper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

