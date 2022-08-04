KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Update

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,458,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 2,046,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

KWG Group Price Performance

Shares of KWG Group stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. KWG Group has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

About KWG Group

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment and development and hotel operations business. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

