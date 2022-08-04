Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys 388 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.13 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day moving average is $157.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple to $177.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.21.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

