Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lennox International from $231.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.10.

Lennox International Trading Up 2.0 %

Lennox International stock opened at $244.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.45. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $345.65.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

