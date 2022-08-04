LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Trading Down 5.6%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $107.85 and last traded at $107.94. Approximately 9,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 211,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

LGI Homes Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average is $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $58,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

