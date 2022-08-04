LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) vs. Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Financial Comparison

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

LightInTheBox has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -4.36, indicating that its share price is 536% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LightInTheBox and Onion Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox $446.10 million 0.26 $13.13 million $0.05 20.60 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.10 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Profitability

LightInTheBox has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

This table compares LightInTheBox and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox 1.47% 10.57% 3.60% Onion Global -13.93% -40.10% -22.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LightInTheBox and Onion Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

LightInTheBox beats Onion Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It also offers supplier chain management, research and development, customer, marketing, administrative and general support, logistic, warehouse management, and local delivery services, as well as engages in the product sourcing, marketing, and operation of its websites and mobile applications. The company provides its products through www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com, and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 languages and cover approximately 140 countries and regions. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

