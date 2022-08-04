Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) PT Lowered to $15.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LIND. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $432.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

