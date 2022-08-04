LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $102.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LYB. Mizuho raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

LYB opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average of $99.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

