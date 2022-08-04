Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Magnite Trading Up 7.9 %

Magnite stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. Magnite has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magnite by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,974,000 after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,591,000 after acquiring an additional 646,392 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,106,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after acquiring an additional 340,485 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after acquiring an additional 525,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,450,000 after acquiring an additional 981,296 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

