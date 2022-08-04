Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives $48.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.53. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

