Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Masco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.15.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92. Masco has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after acquiring an additional 688,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 315,343 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 751,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

