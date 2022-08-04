Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $93.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $131.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of Matson stock opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Matson has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $125.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a return on equity of 85.17% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matson will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $399,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,178,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $34,079.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $399,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,178,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,821 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $802,830,000 after buying an additional 204,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $195,000,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Matson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,031,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,002,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

