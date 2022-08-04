Matthew J. Missad Sells 12,500 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
UFP Industries Price Performance
UFPI opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $94.80.
UFP Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
Featured Articles
