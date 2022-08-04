Matthew J. Missad Sells 12,500 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,507,000 after acquiring an additional 541,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 421.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $21,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $20,735,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $14,028,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.