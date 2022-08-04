Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Down 5%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. 5,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 376,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Mercer International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $985.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.73 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

