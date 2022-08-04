Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRUS. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. Merus has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Insider Transactions at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 143.77%. Analysts expect that Merus will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,689.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Merus by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Merus by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

