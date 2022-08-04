Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) were up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.17. Approximately 444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 272,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRUS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Merus in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.23. Merus had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 143.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $99,689.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth $5,324,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 44.5% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 469,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after buying an additional 144,394 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth about $555,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Merus by 33.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

