Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Lowered to Sell at DZ Bank

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FB. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) in a report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) Price Performance
Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) by 34.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,940,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,400,000 after buying an additional 495,758 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,572,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,886,000 after purchasing an additional 427,786 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) by 3,069.9% during the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 109,842 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 717,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91,348 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) by 31.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 377,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,019,000 after purchasing an additional 89,487 shares in the last quarter.
Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
