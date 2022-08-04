Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

MEOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Methanex from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a maintains rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Methanex Price Performance

MEOH opened at $35.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 780,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,875 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Methanex by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after acquiring an additional 183,416 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $21,752,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 207,580 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

