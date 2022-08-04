Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MEOH. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 170,918 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

