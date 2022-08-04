Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Micron Technology by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 63,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 37,990 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,601,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $124,746,000 after buying an additional 330,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,846,000 after buying an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

