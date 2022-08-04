MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $31.52 on Monday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $492.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

