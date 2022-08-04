MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance
NASDAQ MOFG opened at $31.52 on Monday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $492.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.91.
MidWestOne Financial Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group
MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.
Further Reading
