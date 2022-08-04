MKM Partners Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $40.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RBLX. Citigroup cut their target price on Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $47.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,539,770,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,598,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after buying an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.