Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Cut to $132.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.46.
NYSE:MHK opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.55. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $114.96 and a 52-week high of $211.74. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after buying an additional 211,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,082,000 after buying an additional 73,764 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,661,000 after buying an additional 153,452 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).
