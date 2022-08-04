Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $550.00 at Oppenheimer

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s previous close.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen set a $550.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $526.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $348.02 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.16 and its 200 day moving average is $426.18.

Insider Activity

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,989 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

