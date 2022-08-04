Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $600.00 at Cowen

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cowen from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $526.12 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $348.02 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $423.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.18.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,989. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

