Morgan Stanley Lowers AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $120.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of ATR opened at $107.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $94.03 and a 1-year high of $136.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after purchasing an additional 475,626 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,631,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,083,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,734,000 after buying an additional 78,395 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

