MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 2,610 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $65,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Up 1.9 %

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $306.37 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.57.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.