MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $910,682,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after purchasing an additional 389,836 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $19,698,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.9% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 657,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,514,000 after purchasing an additional 258,952 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $53.19 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BUD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.82) to €58.00 ($59.79) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.70) to €50.00 ($51.55) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($86.60) to €77.00 ($79.38) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

